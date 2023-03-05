Greek train crash | Thousands demonstrated in Athens: police used tear gas, protesters threw petrol bottles

At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided on a section of the line between Athens and the city of Thessaloniki. Several people are still missing.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized on Sunday to the relatives and loved ones of the people who died in the worst train accident in the country’s history. The accident happened on Tuesday.

“As prime minister, I owe this to everyone, but especially to the families of the victims, from whom I ask for forgiveness. In 2023, two trains traveling in different directions should not be on the same track without anyone noticing,” Mitsotákis wrote on his Facebook page.

At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided on a section of the line between the city of Athens and Thessaloniki near the city of Lárisa. The number of victims continues to rise, as a dozen people are missing.

Thousands people demonstrated in front of the parliament building in Athens on Sunday. According to the protesters, the accident was caused by the negligence of the authorities and the railway company.

According to the police, around 12,000 protesters had gathered there.

The demonstrations turned violent between the police and the demonstrators. Some of the protesters, among other things, set trash cans on fire and threw fuel bottles, while the police used tear gas and stun grenades.

Train and metro services are also interrupted due to the work stoppage declared by the employees.

There have been several demonstrations in Greece after the train accident. On Saturday, candles were placed in front of the parliament building. The text formed by the candles says that while the railway companies and authorities get financial returns, the citizens face death.

Supporters of the Communist Party of Greece took part in demonstrations on Saturday.

An accident relatives and loved ones of the victims also gathered on Sunday for a memorial service at the Lárisa station near the accident site in central Greece.

Among other things, they laid flowers on the tracks. Some also had signs and sheets against the authorities and the railway company.

Flowers were laid on the tracks near Lárisa on Sunday in memory of the victims of the train accident.

“It wasn’t about an accident or chance, but about valuing money over human lives,” the canvas read.

About participation the station master, who is suspected of the train accident, is also scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. The session was already scheduled to take place on Saturdaybut it was postponed at the request of the station master’s lawyer.

The station master is suspected of manslaughter and faces life imprisonment.

The 59-year-old station manager of the city of Lárisa in central Greece has admitted that he was involved, but according to his lawyer, other factors also contributed to the accident.

“My principal has admitted his share of the responsibility, but let’s not focus on the tree when there is a whole forest behind it,” said the lawyer.

According to the Greek Broadcasting Corporation ERT, the station manager had been in his position for only 40 days and had completed only three months of training. According to unconfirmed reports, he was alone at the station, although it was known to be a very busy travel weekend.