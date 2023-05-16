Greek train crash | The relatives filed a lawsuit against the prime minister

A total of 57 people died at the end of February when a freight train and a passenger train collided.

Greek the families of the victims of the worst train crash in history have filed a lawsuit against the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakisia and against several other ministers and authorities, said a representative of the group on Tuesday.

A total of 57 people died at the end of February when a freight train and a passenger train mistakenly steered onto the same tracks collided near the city of Lárisa in the central part of the country. Well over half of the dead were young university students.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in anti-government demonstrations after the crash. Long before the accident, the railway workers’ unions had warned that the lack of personnel and funding would endanger the safety of train passengers in Greece.

The station manager who directed the trains onto the same track is in custody. He is suspected of causing death and causing public danger, among other things. The station master can even get a life sentence.

Two other station managers and one shift manager have also been charged with the accident.