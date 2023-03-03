Greek train crash | After thousands demonstrated for the victims of the train accident, the police raided the train station

The accident and alleged negligence in railway safety have sparked outrage in Greece.

In Greece thousands of students demanded justice for the victims of Tuesday’s devastating train accident on Friday. Demonstrations were organized in cities around the country.

A passenger train and a freight train collided late Tuesday evening on the section of track between the capital Athens and the city of Thessaloniki, near the city of Lárisa. At least 57 people died in the crash, and several were still missing on Friday. The accident has shocked the whole of Greece and sparked a critical discussion about who is to blame for what happened.

In Athens, a group of more than 5,000 protesters gathered on Friday in front of the headquarters of Hellenic Train, the train company responsible for operating the rail line between the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki.

The crowd protested against the lack of success in developing the safety of the train network over the decades, despite the near misses of recent years.

“Murderers,” the crowd shouted as protesters painted the same word in red letters on the building’s glass wall.

The protesters carried banners that read: “Text me when you get there.” It was apparently a message that the mother of one of the young victims had sent to her child.

Several of the victims of the train accident were students returning from a long weekend.

“The victims were young, like us,” said a 20-year-old biology student who participated in the protest Aphrodite for AFP.

“I knew that the train route in question was not safe. I was always afraid of traveling by train,” he added.

Police officers and the “Murderers” text written by protesters in front of the Hellenic Train company’s headquarters on Friday.

Police carried out an investigation at the Lárisa train station on Friday morning, the police spokesperson says.

According to the police, it has confiscated all documents from the station that can help it in the investigation.

An anonymous legal source tells the news agency that the purpose of the investigation is to initiate criminal proceedings against the management of the private railway company Hellenic Train, if necessary.

“Seized papers can help us clarify the events and also assess possible criminal liability,” the source said.

Some of the train carriages derailed late Tuesday evening in Greece.

Hellenic Train was formed after the Greek state-owned railway company Trainose was privatized five years ago and sold to the Italian state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

According to the Hellenic Train train company, there were about 350 people in the passenger train.

The rescuers who were there have said that they have never dealt with such a big disaster before.

Read more: Almost 60 have already died in the accident – ​​The police used tear gas on the demonstrators in Athens

Greek police already arrested the station manager of the Lárisa railway station as part of the investigations of the train accident.

According to his lawyer, the station manager has admitted his partial blame for the accident. However, he has stressed that other factors also contributed to the accident.

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that the cause of the train crash was human error.

“Everything points to the fact that the cause of the incident was unfortunately mainly a tragic human error,” Mitsotákis said in his televised speech.

He assured that all the causes of the accident will be thoroughly investigated.

Poor management, poor maintenance and outdated equipment have plagued Greece’s 2,500-kilometer railway network for decades.