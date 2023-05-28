The Dutch tennis player Tallon Grepes has reached the second round of Roland Garros on Sunday. In an exciting match, which initially seemed to end in favor of his Spanish opponent Pedro Martínez, he finally managed to win after five sets (6-4, 2-6, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3). to pull in.

The Greek track, the number 39 in the world, suffered ankle complaints in the run-up to the tournament in Paris. Earlier this week he had to give up during an ATP tournament in Geneva, but that did not seem to bother him in the match against Martínez, the number 135 in the world.

In the next round, the Greek track will face the Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz, the global number thirteen, who also defeated his Belgian opponent David Goffin in five sets on Sunday. Last year, the number two in the Netherlands stranded in the second round of Roland Garros.