Tallon Greek track was not able to provide a surprise at the US Open in his second round match against Novak Djokovic. The Dutchman, the global number 121, had to settle for seven games against the 20-time grand slam champion. It became 6-2 6-3 6-2 for the number 1 in the world in an hour and 39 minutes.



