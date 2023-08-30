Tallon Greek track lost in five sets to Frenchman Arthur Fils at the US Open on Tuesday. After a four-hour exhaustion, the tournament for the Dutch top tennis player stopped in the first round.

Greek track (27) won the first and third set 6-4 and 7-5. When his opponent got a cramp in his leg in the fourth set, the Dutchman seemed to have good credentials to go to the next round, but Fils still took the game 6-4. The fact that he also won the fifth set meant his first win at a grand slam for the Frenchman.

For Greek track it means that he is out in the first round. It’s somewhat surprising because he had actually invested in himself, including hiring a fitness coach. That contributed to his first ATP title earlier this year in India and his second tournament victory on Rosmalen’s grass.