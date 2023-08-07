Tallon Greek track failed to win his third tournament of the year. In the final of the hard court tournament in Washington, the British Daniel Evans was too strong: 7-5, 6-3. The Dutchman does improve his best ranking, he is now number 26 in the world.

He could have become the first Dutchman since Richard Krajicek in 1997 with three titles in a calendar year. And so there was more good things ahead for Tallon Greek track, a first title at an ATP 500 tournament and a new ranking of 21, for example. But in the final he fell short against Daniel Evans. That did not detract from the performance of the best Dutch tennis player of the moment, who continues his excellent season with another good week.

It was an important match for both of them, they had never been in a final of a tournament in this 500 category before. Evans had beaten Greek track in the two previous encounters. And he was also stronger in the first set. Three times he had chances on his opponent's service, while he himself continued smoothly on his serves. At 6-5 he used his second set point.

At 2-2 in the second set, the match was interrupted by light rain and thunder. When the match was resumed after a few hours in a significant army of the FitzGerald Tennis Center, Evans soon proved too strong for the Greek track. The second set ended 6-3.

Greek track started the season with a new coach. The collaboration with Raemon Sluiter was broken and he teamed up with Kristof Vliegen for the second time in his career. The Belgian was not there in January when the Greek track started the season with a tournament win in Pune, India. It marked the start of an already great season. The Amsterdammer played well on the hard court of Melbourne and Rotterdam, among others. His favorite clay court season until this year was disappointing, partly due to an injury. At Roland Garros he was eliminated in the second round. On grass, the Greek track picked up again with a title in Rosmalen, but at Wimbledon he lost disappointingly in the first round.

But this season is also characterized by resilience. Because at the first tournament after that last grand slam he has another great week. With a first new milestone on Saturday, his first victory over a top 10 player, in the semi-final against American Taylor Fritz. But Evans, who is having a more volatile season, was also on top form.

Daniel Evans beat the Greek track in straight sets. © ANP/EPA

