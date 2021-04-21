BASKETBALL David DiLeo (right), UCAM player, in a file image. / JUAN PELEGRÍN

There are barely seven regular season games left in the Endesa League and David DiLeo, who has been discharged for several weeks after his third metacarpal fracture at the end of January, has a difficult time playing a game again with UCAM. Extra-community, the two places of this type that the competition allows are now more than covered by Isaiah Taylor and James Webb III, essential in the options of Sito’s to assault the European competitions and the ‘playoff’.

Given the situation, a rumor sprang from Greece that the Promitheas would be interested in joining, although it seems more like a pressure maneuver to give a short-term solution to the deadlock in which it is found than anything else, and Gómez and Sito will not have what to do of Ulysses and Circe to cover the ears of their player before the siren songs. In fact, UCAM values ​​its renewal for next season. With a low salary and positive performance until his mishap, DiLeo is an interesting option even moving his position to that of forward, much more if the following campaign the Endesa League allows up to three non-EU members per call, and the club being aware that the renewal of Webb III will be very difficult if it receives the offers that it is expected to receive.