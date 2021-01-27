Greek scientists on the volcanic island of Lesbos said that they discovered a rare fossilized tree whose branches and roots are still intact despite the passage of 20 million years.

Scientists found the tree during roadworks near an ancient forest fossilized millions of years ago on the island in the eastern Mediterranean, and moved it from the site using a special crane and a metal stretcher.

Professor Nikos Zoros, from the Natural History Museum of the Petrified Forest on Lesbos, said it was the first time a tree had been discovered in such good condition with its branches and roots since excavation began in 1995.

He added, “It is a unique find … it has remained in excellent condition, and from studying fossil wood we can determine the type of plant it came from.”

The fossilized forest on Lesbos extends over an area of ​​about 37,000 acres, and is a site listed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and was formed as a result of a volcanic eruption 20 million years ago that covered the island’s subtropical forest at that time with lava.

The fossil tree is about 19 meters long and was preserved under a thick layer of volcanic ash after its fall. Scientists found a large number of fruit tree leaves in the same area, which adds to the general perception of the area, along with the bones of animals found there.