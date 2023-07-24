Fires in Rhodes

Greek authorities have described the evacuations from the burning island as “the largest the country has ever seen”.

The fires have destroyed vast areas of forests since their outbreak, and damaged tourist facilities and civil and service facilities, amid expectations that temperatures will reach 45 degrees Celsius as a result.

The outbreak of fires in Greece is a common occurrence, but the hotter and drier summers during the past few years due to climate changes, which also witness the winds, have turned the country into a hotbed of forest fires in Europe.

Meteorologists there expect the rise in temperatures to continue until the end of July.

This doubles, according to experts, the risk that the wave of fires will continue for days and possibly more weeks, warning that with the rise in global warming, the pace of such fires will increase in strength and destruction.

Why Greece?

Ayman Qaddouri, an environmental expert and member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

The world and the northern hemisphere in particular, especially the coastline region in southern Europe and the Middle East, are witnessing a severe heat wave, which is classified as the most severe since the start of recording climate data.

Thus, the fires in Greece are a clear reflection of the historical high temperatures in July, as they exceeded the 40-degree mark, and the record is the highest in Greece in its history.

The high temperature led to a sudden drought in the soil and its loss of water content. This was reflected in the drying of the plants, which makes them fuel ready to ignite, as soon as the first spark was available, whether from a natural factor such as lightning, rolling stones, or due to a human factor resulting from negligence, which is most likely in the fires of Rhodes, as it houses tens of thousands of tourists in this season.

Several other factors combined, led to the exacerbation of this severe wave of fires, most notably the strong winds that the island is exposed to at the beginning of the summer, as a natural product of the generation of areas of different atmospheric pressures between the land and the sea. The winds contributed to the spread of flames on the island due to the northwest winds.

The ruggedness of the island also, especially in the middle of it, made the process of fighting these fires difficult, in addition to the difficulty of the timely arrival of firefighting teams due to the island’s geographical nature of the region.

North of the Earth most affected