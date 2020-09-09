After the hearth within the Moria camp, the Greek opposition sharply criticized the federal government. She calls for the resignation of the migration minister.

The hearth within the Moria refugee camp in Greece led to extreme criticism of the federal government from the opposition. The left-wing Syriza, which was itself a ruling celebration till July 2019 and is now the biggest Greek opposition celebration, has accused the present conservative authorities, Nea Dimokratia, of being politically liable for the hearth in Moria.

On the Syriza-related radio station Sto Kokkino, the left-wing MP Giannis Bornous from Lesbos spoke of a “deliberate political crime” on the a part of the Mitsotakis authorities, which had allowed the variety of refugees within the camp of virtually 6,000 individuals shortly earlier than the elections final yr grew to over 21,000 in February 2020. He additionally complained that the federal government began shifting individuals from Moria to the mainland very late. Giannis Bornous known as for the resignation of the conservative migration minister Notis Mitarakis.

“If the Moria reception middle had 5,000 to six,000 residents, each the corona circumstances recognized and the quarantine would have needed to be managed. As a substitute, the federal government formally determined a number of days in the past to show Camp Moria into a big closed camp, ”stated the left-wing politician.

When the primary optimistic corona case in Camp Moria turned recognized final week, Mitsotaki’s conservative authorities noticed its plan to rework all open camps on the 5 affected Aegean islands of Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Samos and Kos into closed camps. In any case, in keeping with the reasoning, the primary recognized corona case was a acknowledged refugee who had left Moria after which obtained a residence allow from the asylum authorities in Athens.

Giannis Bornous, politician If the reception middle had 6,000 residents, the corona circumstances would have needed to be managed “

Nonetheless, the 40-year-old man returned to Moria on the finish of August after he couldn’t discover work or an condo in Athens. Again in Moria, he lived in a tent outdoors the official camp, the place he additionally confirmed the primary signs of corona. This may not have occurred, in keeping with the Greek Migration Minister Mitarakis, if Moria had lengthy been a closed camp. It was exactly this instrumentalization of the primary corona case in Moria to advertise an excellent stricter refugee and asylum coverage, which was additionally criticized by non-governmental organizations which can be energetic in refugee assist, for instance Oxfam and the Greek Council for Refugees.

Whereas the opposite Greek opposition events are additionally criticizing the conservative Greek authorities, which has quarantined the refugees in an overcrowded camp, the criticism of the right-wing Greek Resolution, which has been within the Greek parliament for the reason that final elections, and for its rhetoric towards migrants and refugees is understood in a totally completely different path.

The arson in Moria is an act of warfare, in keeping with the right-wing extremist celebration, which “appeals one final time to deport unlawful migrants instantly or to move them to uninhabited islands”. With this she exhibits as soon as once more that in her agitation towards migrants she has changed the Greek neo-Nazi celebration Golden Daybreak, which is not in parliament.

Because the Greek Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumountsakos introduced on Wednesday afternoon, the homeless migrants will initially be housed in tents. Koumountsakos characterised the state of affairs on Lesbos after the hearth as “a humanitarian disaster”. With out mentioning the precise circumstances of the hearth, as these are nonetheless formally investigated, he spoke of dramatic occasions that will have led to a significant hearth. “The camp is destroyed. The outcome: a number of thousand individuals are homeless. The mixture of migration and pandemic results in a really difficult state of affairs, ”stated the Deputy Migration Minister. Precedence would now be given to those that want particular safety: “All unaccompanied minors have been delivered to secure locations or lodges. Different weak migrants are additionally taken to secure locations. “

Authorities members, together with the Greek migration minister Notis Mitarakis, traveled to Lesbos on Wednesday to get an thought of ​​the hearth catastrophe for themselves. Nevertheless, it’s not seemingly that the dream of many migrants will come true and that the individuals from Moria will probably be delivered to the mainland and into good lodging there. The federal government prefers an answer on the island of Lesbos, arguing that the unfold of the coronavirus should be prevented. Due to this fact, the refugees shouldn’t go away the island both.