E.s was reminiscent of a kind of pole dance that the driver with starting number 45 performed between the last three gates in order to save himself to the finish line at the slalom in Flachau. The upper body far back, one hand in the snow, but the hips nimble and the skis past the bars on the correct side: done – it was enough for Alexander Ginnis from Athens: eleventh place. Only 1.99 seconds behind the winner of the day and 24 World Cup points for Greece.

It was the first count in the 53-year-old history of the Alpine Ski World Cup for a rider from the nation that invented the Olympic Games in ancient times – but has never been associated with winter sports beyond Costa Cordalis. And in contrast to the pop singer who was famous in the 1970s and later found himself on the cross-country ski trails with exotic status, the 26-year-old Alexander Ginnis, known as AJ, is skiing as a profession and with skill.

Even his father was a keen skier who ran a ski school on Mount Parnassos near Delphi. It was logical that the boy who was a sports enthusiast spent all of his free time in the snow. To call him a “lowland Greek” would be a disparagement of the 2455 meter high holy mountain, which is dedicated to the god Apollo. And although the view from the slopes sweeps across the picturesque olive groves, there are still 17 lifts in operation between 1600 and 2300 meters above sea level. And three of the 36 kilometers of slopes are even considered difficult.

Nevertheless, like so many of his compatriots, his father was drawn to Central Europe for work at the beginning of the millennium. He settled in the Salzburger Land, and little AJ, then eleven years old, started racing for the Kaprun Ski Club. His alpine accent comes from this time, which does not necessarily identify him as Greek. But the blonde guy with the brown eyes also has a second citizenship: thanks to his American mother.



“So far there has never been a Greek who could collect World Cup points. I want to change that ”: said Alexander Ginnis. And he did it.

He dared to jump into a “New World” at the age of 15, from then on attended the Green Mountain Valley School in Vermont and even began to race for the American ski team. With success: Ginnis won bronze in the slalom at the 2015 Junior World Championships. Next to him on the podium were the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and the Austrian Marco Schwarz. Behind him came the Swiss Loïc Meillard and the French Clément Noël. All four have been playing in the World Cup for years. Ginnis, on the other hand, had to take a few detours. Two tears of the cruciate ligament slowed him down. And above all, his father and mentor died surprisingly early.

His mother, Ginnis later told the South Tyrolean magazine Sportnews.bz, said at the time: “The money is tight, I don’t know whether skiing will still work.” And then the American slalom team also became the American slalom team due to lack of prospects dissolved. But Ginnis still did not despair. He raised money for his career through crowdfunding, raised a good $ 20,000, and from then on went lone wolf down the ski slopes of the world.

When the Greek federation asked if he didn’t want to start for his father’s country if he didn’t have a team behind him anyway, he said yes. He chose the sirtaki tactic in order to be able to continue living his dream: start slowly and then get faster and faster. And defined as a personal goal: “So far there has never been a Greek who has been able to collect World Cup points. I want to change that ”. AJ Ginnis from Athens achieved his personal Olympic victory on Sunday.