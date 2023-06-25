BAccording to the first official partial results, the conservative party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is clearly ahead in the second parliamentary elections in Greece within just five weeks. After counting around a third of the polling stations, his party Nea Dimokratia (ND) received 40.5 percent of the votes on Sunday evening.

The left-wing Syriza party of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won only 17.9 percent of the vote. She did even worse than in the previous election on May 21.

The renewed ballot after just over a month had become necessary because the parties failed to agree on a coalition after the parliamentary elections in May. A new electoral law came into effect on Sunday, according to which the strongest party gets up to 50 bonus seats. Mitsotakis therefore hopes to be able to form a “stable and effective government”, as he said before the new election.

On May 21, Mitsotakis’ ND had already emerged as the clear winner with 40.8 percent of the vote, but had missed the absolute majority. For the ND it was the best result since 2007.

Under Mitsotakis, the Greek economy has stabilized after years of austerity. Unemployment fell, economic growth was six percent in 2022, the investment rate grew and tourism is picking up speed again this year. During the election campaign, Mitsotakis also emphasized that he had cut more than 50 taxes.

The left-wing party Syriza had difficulties in the run-up to oppose the course of the ND. After an election result of only 20.0 percent, she tried to make the social consequences of inflation for many people an issue in view of the persistently low wages in Greece. After his vote on Sunday, Tsipras warned of an “uncontrolled government” under Mitsotakis.