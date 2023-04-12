Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Refugees in Greece keep pushing towards Germany – because of “more generous benefits”, as Prime Minister Mitsotakis has now said. This provides explosive fuel in the asylum dispute.

Berlin – 80 percent more asylum applications than in the previous year, hundreds of thousands of refugees from the Ukraine, overcrowded asylum accommodation, a lack of housing and completely overwhelmed municipalities and cities: is a new refugee crisis brewing in Germany? The Union, as the largest opposition party, already sees the country in the “worst migration crisis in years”.

Now Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is pouring oil on the fire: Refugees arriving in Europe would “run after the more generous benefits” in Germany, he said. The Greek Prime Minister led in an interview with Picture that numerous refugees who had already received asylum in Greece still wanted to continue to Germany. The reason: There are “more generous benefits” there.

According to Mitsotakis, refugees are rushing to Germany – “Not able to offer the same services”

He would wish that these people would actually stay in Greece, says Mitsotakis. But his country is “not able to offer the same services as Germany”. The Greek head of state continued: “We are not as rich as Germany. And I cannot offer more services to refugees in Greece than I offer to Greek citizens.”

Asylum in Germany: the number of applications rose by 80 percent

Sentences like these could fuel the current debate in Germany about asylum policy even further. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees published new figures on Tuesday (April 11). According to this, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, 80 percent more people applied for asylum than in the same period last year. Refugees from Ukraine are not included in these statistics.

The domestic spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Alexander Throm, accused the traffic light coalition of “not making the slightest effort to finally get this crisis under control”. Above all, he criticizes Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser: The fact that she sees no scope for additional support for the municipalities is evidence “of a considerable loss of reality in the entire government”.

“Strange”: Faeser has received a lot of criticism with statements on refugee policy

Faeser had previously drawn much criticism with a statement on refugee accommodation: She said she finds it “strange” that the municipalities “already – early April this year” are claiming that the money for it is not enough. The federal government has already promised the federal states and municipalities an additional 2.75 billion euros, she emphasized. At the same time, Faser refuses to limit the number of refugees. There can be “no maximum limits for humanity,” she argues.

Asylum policy in Germany: Municipalities see Faeser as a “refusal of reality”

CDU district administrator Tino Schomann called this “refusal of reality” to the dpa news agency: “Humanity knows no borders, but living space and resources do.” Green district administrator Marco Scherf reacted similarly: Faeser “negated the precarious situation on site”. There is a “lack of housing, daycare centers, schools, language and integration courses – everything is scarce.” After the last refugee summit that Faeser convened in February, numerous questions remained unanswered.

The deputy head of the German police union, Heiko Teggatz, even called Faeser’s latest statements “scandalous”: “No border protection, no upper limit, no money for the municipalities. It’s a dangerous cocktail that’s changing the mood in the country.” Teggatz had previously warned of “circumstances” like the 2015 refugee crisis (read a comment by the Munich Mercury).

Chancellor Scholz should speak the word of power – before the next asylum summit of the traffic light

There are also critical voices within the governing coalition regarding asylum policy under Chancellor Olaf Scholz: The migration expert for the Greens parliamentary group, Filiz Polat, called for Editorial network Germany a signal from the chancellor, before the next refugee summit on May 10. Scholz should comment on “appropriate financial support for the municipalities with the aim of fair cost sharing between the federal and state governments”, she appealed.

Other countries are also groaning under the rising number of refugees: Italy, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has now declared a national emergency because the reception camps for migrants on Lampedusa are hopelessly overcrowded. (smu)