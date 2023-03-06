The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, apologized to the relatives of the 57 people killed in the worst train tragedy ever in the country, where there were new demonstrations this Sunday, which resulted in clashes.

“As prime minister, I owe everyone, but above all the families of the victims, apologies”, wrote the leader in a message to the nation, without convincing the Greeks. “In Greece, in 2023, it is not possible for two trains to run on the same track in opposite directions and for nobody to notice”, he added in his message, published on Facebook.

In Larissa, the town closest to the crash site, the stationmaster appeared before a judge and was formally charged with responsibility for the “death of a large number of people”. Vassilis Samaras, 59, admitted responsibility for the head-on collision and was placed in protective custody.

The collision between a passenger train and a freight train last Tuesday, near Larissa (center), generated a wave of protests in the country and highlighted an outdated rail system and a series of neglects that led to the tragedy.

About 12,000 people, according to the police, gathered this Sunday in front of Parliament in Athens, in protests called by students, railway workers and employees. Hundreds of balloons were launched into the sky in honor of the victims.

“The interest in profits and the lack of measures to protect passengers led to the worst railway tragedy in our country,” Michalis Hasiotis, president of a union of accountants, told AFP.

According to AFP journalists, there were clashes between the demonstrators and the police, who ended up dispersing the protest with tear gas.

– ‘Murderers!’ –

According to a judicial source, the investigation could “bring legal measures, if necessary, against members of the management of the Greek railway company” Hellenic Train.

The company is accused of several negligences that led to the collision. Protesters wrote the word “murderers” in red on their headquarters in Athens.

The company defended itself on Saturday night and claimed that it “was present at the site from the first moment” and that it provided “a call center (…) to provide information”.

Hellenic Train also indicated that it is only responsible for transporting passengers and goods, but that the management of the network, its maintenance and modernization are the responsibility of the state railway OSE.

The company’s union representatives had already alerted to the situation three weeks ago.