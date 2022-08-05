The Prime Minister of Greece, the conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is under pressure after having to resign this Friday both his closest collaborator and the head of the secret services in relation to a scandal of listening to journalists and deputies.

It all started last week, when Nikos Andrulakisleader of the third largest political party in Greece, the social democratic PASOK-Movement for Change, denounced before the Supreme Court that an attempt to hack his mobile phone through the Predator spy program had been detected.

At first, the Government reacted quickly by describing the complaint as “very serious” and emphasizing that it “It has to be investigated immediately by the justice.”

Mitsotakis convened last Friday the Institutions and Transparency Commission of the Parliament due to the denunciations of the social democratic leader, in which the head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP, in its Greek acronym), Panayotis Kontoleon, acknowledged that the espionage services had carried out listening to journalists, according to testimonies of deputies collected by the Greek media.

The prime minister’s office said on Friday that Kontoleon was resigning from his post. “after incorrect actions that were identified in the process of legal activity” from EYP, according to a statement.

Less than an hour earlier, the general secretary and Mitsotakis’ nephew, Grigoris Dimitriadis, tendered his resignation. Dimitriadis’ resignation has nothing to do with the case of illegal wiretapping with the Predator program, but is due to the “attack” by a sector of the media against him, according to government sources cited by the media. greeks.

An investigation by the newspaper Efsyn published on Wednesday, on the other hand, reveals business ties between Dimitriadis and the entourage of Felix Bitzios, former deputy manager of Intellexa, the company in charge of marketing the Predator program.

“The resignation of Dimitriadis and Kontoleon is a clear admission of guilt by Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the wiretapping scandal”said Nasos Iliopulos, spokesman for the main opposition party, the leftist Syriza, and stressed that this case is one more reason for Mitsotakis to resign and call early elections.

Although it was Andrulakis’s complaint that triggered these events, this is not the first time that attempts at illegal wiretapping through espionage programs have been reported in the country.

A Greek prosecutor launched an investigation in April into the case of Thanasis Kukakis, a CNN Greece financial journalist who reported in 2021 that his phone had been infected by a surveillance program. The president of the Parliament’s Transparency Commission, the conservative Thanasis Buras, had then refused to convene the commission after a request from Syriza to investigate Kukakis’s complaints.

Kontoleon had been appointed head of the intelligence service a month after the Conservative government won the elections in July 2019, a period in which the new Executive also changed the structure of EYP so that its head and the agency answer directly to the Prime Minister. .

