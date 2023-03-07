The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asked the country’s Supreme Court in a letter on Monday to give top priority to the investigation into the rail accident that on March 1, which left 57 fatalities. In parallel, the remains of the accident were cleared, while public officials called a new strike for Wednesday.

“The Greek people want the criminal incidents related to this tragic accident to be clarified immediately (…) I ask you to give priority to these cases and, if you deem it necessary, dedicate an investigation at the highest possible level into what happened,” he wrote. in the letter the prime minister. Mitsotakis also spoke of the search for possible “systematic errors in the railway sector.”

An obligatory speech given the seriousness of an accident that has revealed the decadent state of the country’s railway system and that has fueled outrage throughout the country, even more so after Mitsotakis initially alluded to human error as the cause of the accident. .

Lawyer Stefanos Pantzartzidis, representing the stationmaster under investigation in the fatal collision of two trains, speaks to reporters outside the courthouse, after his client was detained pending trial, in the city of Larisa, Greece , March 5, 2023. © Thanos Floulis, Reuters

Certainly, there was and the station manager, who did not divert one of the trains that collided head-on, has already recognized that failure. But the Greek society demands greater responsibilities in the face of the lack of modernization and the correct functioning of the railway structures.

For this reason, on Sunday the prime minister had to apologize on his profile on the social network Facebook before those first statements. “We cannot, we do not want to and we must not hide behind human error,” Mitsotakis said.

Raising of the remains and request for European help

Meanwhile, recovery teams have already removed the last sections of the material debris left by the accident in Tempe, 375 kilometers north of Athens. In turn, the Greek government has asked its European neighbors for help to improve the safety procedures of its rail network. They will also seek European funds to improve the infrastructure.

This morning I discussed with PM @kmitsotakis further technical support that the EU can provide to Greece to modernize its railways and improve their safety. Commission and @ERA_railways experts will travel this week to Athens. Rail safety is paramount. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 6, 2023



In response to this call, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, published on her Twitter profile that she had discussed this aid with the Greek Prime Minister and that this week a group of experts from the European Union Railway Agency will visit the country.

New protests in Greece

This Monday the union of public officials called a new 24-hour strike for Wednesday, one in which they seek to ask the State to assume its responsibility in the accident and to raise their voices against privatizations in the railway sector.

In parallel, the sixth consecutive day of the railway strike has already passed, due to which the trains do not circulate through the Greek territory.

A riot policeman prepares to throw a flash grenade amid clashes with angry protesters in Athens, Greece, March 5, 2023. © Alkis Konstantinidis, Reuters

Later, the Panhellenic Federation of Sailors also joined the national strike, so the ships will not leave port throughout the country on Wednesday.

The call includes a large march through the center of the capital Athens. All this amid criticism of police violence during the various protests after the accident.

With EFE, AP and local media