Minister Theoharis, many countries are still grappling with the corona virus. Does it make sense to think about traveling?

The world needs a vacation. We were all stressed. That is why vacation is not something that is just really pretty. And I’m not just saying this as part of a sales strategy. I can see that in my family myself, that we have to regain our equilibrium with holiday feelings because we have lived behind the same four walls for too long.

What does this mean for Greece?

We have to offer holidays, especially this year. And that can also help our country return to normal. Because the vacationers are part of our normal life.

So what is your strategy for this year?

We still want to protect the health of our citizens. We don’t overturn our plans in one moment. We put an asterisk over everything with a caveat, so to speak. But at the same time we want to start our economic activities again. Over the past year we have shown that this can be done in a safe way. Greece’s summer infection numbers were low and the October wave of infections came later than northern Europe, not from tourism.



Harry Theoharis, Minister for Tourism in Greece



Are the prerequisites for the 2021 season better?

We have new instruments, on the one hand the vaccinations, which will work sooner or later depending on the country, and we have the rapid tests. With the quick test, infected people can be quarantined immediately and not just a few days later. That increases security.

When are you planning the start of the travel season in Greece?

We want to start on May 14th, with all countries from which we accept travelers. We try to create clear conditions so that the travel market can adjust to it. For Europe and some markets with a high quota of vaccinated citizens, we want to open as early as mid-April. Further development depends on the market, for example on the preparation of the industry, but the government has to take the first step. This time it doesn’t depend on demand, as usual, but on when we are ready.

What are the conditions for entering Greece?

Part of the security measures of our plan for the tourist season are the conditions for entry: Either you can prove the vaccination against the coronavirus or a healed virus infection, or you can submit a negative test result. This is our first line of defense, so to speak. The second line is that we will carry out random tests on arrival ourselves. We align the test strategy to where we found any concentrations of positive cases the day before. The third line of defense is that if visitors get a positive rapid test, they are immediately quarantined and then subjected to another more thorough PCR test. The fourth line of defense are the general safety rules such as mask requirements or distance requirements, the restrictions on restaurants, buses, guided tours and so on. The fifth line of defense is that everyone must follow the same rules as the Greeks. If there is a mask requirement for the locals, then it applies to everyone, whether vaccinated or not. Finally, vaccination of staff in the tourism industry also serves to protect against infection. They are vaccinated with priority right after the elderly citizens and the risk patients.

How is your vaccination program going?

That’s going well. That is digitally controlled. Citizens automatically receive their vaccination appointment as a text message, they just have to answer whether they accept the appointment or not. There is immediately a digital vaccination certificate.