M.igrants who are escorted by Turkish warships on their way to the EU are not refugees, according to Greece. “The Geneva Refugee Convention affects people fleeing danger. Not people who are supported by a neighboring country during the crossing, “said the Greek migration minister Notis Mitarakis on Saturday the Greek news channel Skai.

In the eastern Aegean Sea, according to Greek information, Turkish patrol boats tried to guide rubber boats with around 300 migrants into Greek waters on Friday. According to Athens, the company coordinated a ship of the Turkish Navy. Drones were also used. The Greek water police, according to their own statements, prevented the boats from entering Greek waters, whereupon the Turkish coast guard finally picked up the migrants and brought them back to the Turkish coast.

In Athens, it is believed that the action was linked to a trip planned for Tuesday by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel to Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to demonstrate what could happen if the EU does not comply with Turkish demands, said political commentators in Athens.

In 2015, hundreds of thousands of migrants came to Greece from Turkey. The vast majority of them moved on to Central Europe. In the 2016 refugee pact with the EU, Ankara committed itself, among other things, to taking action against unauthorized migration from Turkey to the EU. The EU is supporting the Turkish government financially for this.