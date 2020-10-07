The Athens Court of Appeal has ruled that the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party is a criminal organization at the end of a process that has lasted for more than five years and the result of which has been greeted with applause by the around 20,000 people who had gathered. on the streets of the Greek capital.

The criminal investigation began after the September 2013 murder of 34-year-old rapper Fyssas Pavlos, known by the stage name Killah P., who was stabbed to death by a man who worked in a cafeteria in Las party offices.

More than 60 members of the far-right formation have sat on the bench, including its leader, Nikolaos Michaloliakos, who is therefore responsible for running a criminal organization. The court has also found the alleged perpetrator of the murder of the rapper, Giorgos Roupakias, guilty.

The crowd before the appeal court, including former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, hailed the verdicts. The mother of Fyssas Pavlos was also present at this mobilization, excited after learning of the sentence, according to public television ERT.

Golden Dawn became the third parliamentary force in the country with 18 of the 300 seats in Parliament, from where it denounced that this investigation is a judicial persecution against its members. However, in the last parliamentary elections in Greece, the formation failed to exceed the 3 percent of the votes it needed to obtain representation.

Unrest



In front of the courts, supporters of Golden Dawn have also gathered, who after hearing the court’s decision have staged a confrontation with the Hellenic Police.