The Union of Editors of the Athenian daily newspapers ESIEA and its associated associations have announced a 24-hour strike, reports RIA News…

The strike is held in connection with May 1 – International Day of Remembrance of the Workers’ Struggle for Collective and Personal Rights, Social Justice and Peace, Health and Safety. May Day actions of workers were postponed to May 4 because May Day fell on a non-working day.

From 6 a.m. on May 4, the strike began in most of the Greek media. The exception is journalists who cover the strike and information from the Ministry of Health about the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other unions, media representatives are demanding the following rights for all Greek workers: a stable five-day 40-hour work week, increased mandatory rest time and increased overtime pay, and increased employee protection against dismissal.

On May 4, Greek trade unions do not intend to hold rallies, but they will take place on May 6. On this day, the strike will be held by the High Council of the Trade Union of Civil Servants.

