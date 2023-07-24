After Rhodes, forest fires have now also broken out on the Greek islands and holiday destinations Corfu and Evia.

Fire broke out on the northern part of Corfu on Sunday. On the northernmost Greek island in the Ionian Sea, according to local media, the fire has already reached the first houses in the village of Megoulas.

According to AFP news agency, the first evacuations of holidaymakers staying on Corfu started on Sunday evening. Tourists and residents of 12 towns on Corfu, including Santa, Megoula, Porta and Palia Perithia, are being urged to evacuate, according to news agency ANA.

Dutch tourists report large crowds of evacuated people in the town of Ipsos on Corfu. In the small coastal town of Nisaki in northeastern Corfu, the coastguard is evacuating people from the beach.

On Evia, an island in the Aegean Sea off the east coast of Attica, five villages were evacuated on Sunday due to a forest fire fanned by strong winds, according to local emergency services.

Large forest fires have been raging on Rhodes for almost a week, fanned by the strong winds. More than 19,000 tourists have already been brought to safety there, including dozens of Dutch people.

#Greek #islands #Corfu #Evia #hit #fire #tourists #evacuated