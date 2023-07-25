A cruise to the Greek islands is probably the best way to discover some of the many wonders found in the Aegean and Ionian seas. Fortunately, there is no shortage of proposals for cruises which touch the islands of Greece and which differ both in the period of departure and in the destinations and prices.

A cruise is a particularly versatile type of vacation that adapts perfectly to all situations; in fact, whether you are traveling as a couple, with your family, in the company of friends or alone, you will have everything you desire at your disposal. A cruise on a Costa Cruises ship, for example, offers many types of attractions, both for adults and children.

When is the best time for a Greek Islands cruise?

Greece’s Mediterranean climate makes this country suitable to be visited at any time of the year; this allows you to plan a trip in the period in which you are freer from commitments of any kind. Generally speaking, as far as one is concerned greek islands cruise, the ideal period is wide, in fact it goes from April to November; therefore, three out of four seasons were affected: spring, summer and autumn.

Cruise to the Greek islands: a journey into a thousand-year-old culture

Greece is a wonderful land from a natural point of view and its many islands, its crystal clear sea and its enchanting beaches are a striking demonstration of this, but we must not forget that this land is considered by historians to be the cradle of western civilization; taking a cruise to these places, therefore, will not only give you the opportunity to relax and have fun and to admire wonderful landscapes, but also to enjoy many historical, artistic and cultural testimonies.

What places can you visit?

A holiday with Costa Cruises allows you to discover some of the most beautiful islands in Greece; one of the most popular is certainly the island of Santorini, the southernmost of the Cyclades archipelago, in the Aegean Sea; characteristics are its white houses on which the domed roofs of an intense blue color stand out; those who love photography will have their work cut out, not to mention that it is possible to make beautiful excursions inside.

Another jewel, also a Unesco World Heritage Site, is the island of Corfu, in the Ionian Sea; it is on this island, in the beautiful villa Achilleion, that Elisabeth of Austria (Sissi) took refuge when she could no longer tolerate the Viennese court. Other unmissable wonders of the island, in addition to the beautiful old town, are the caves of Paleokastritsa and the pebble beach of Barbati.

And what about the island of Rhodes? It is the largest of the Dodecanese islands and is located in the Aegean Sea; it is a short distance (just under 18 km) from the coast of Turkey. Here it is possible to relax on the beautiful Tsambika beach or take a beautiful excursion to Lindos, an ancient Greek town to which Homer also refers.

But these are just some of the possible destinations that can be visited during a cruise in the Greek islands; other possible beautiful destinations are in fact Kos, Mykonos, Zakynthos, Crete and many others.