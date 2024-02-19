Farmers in Greece intend to paralyze traffic in the capital, Athens, with their tractors, tomorrow, Tuesday, as they escalate their demands for more support from the government.

Greek media reported on Monday that mobilization had already begun and that tractors were moving, coming from more remote areas of the country.

The planned demonstration is the culmination of a wave of weeks-long protests that has seen farmers block the country's main highways for hours at a time.

Farmers' associations are demanding a reduction in fuel and fertilizer prices and a reduction in electricity prices.

Farmers denounce the decline in their incomes and competition from countries outside the European Union that are not subject to the strict standards imposed by the bloc.

The farmers' movements in Greece come as part of a wave of protests in several European Union countries, including: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania, and Cyprus.