Farmers in Greece continue their demonstrations for the third week in a row and, this Wednesday (7), blocked the country's main highways, while the conservative government says it is willing to dialogue, but only if the blockades are lifted, reported the SKAI TV.

Farmers on the outskirts of Thessaloniki (north), the second largest city in Greece, this morning blocked the highway that connects the city to the capital Athens for a few hours. A few hours later, the road was blocked again by farmers from central Greece.

Highways connecting Thessaloniki to several cities in the north of the country were also blocked for several hours.

Farmers from western Greece arrived this morning with their tractors at the port of Igumenitsa, the third largest in the country, whose exit they are considering blocking, according to the same source.

Furthermore, according to the News247 portal, farmers in the city of Serres (northern) are expected to block the border crossing with North Macedonia today, as well as other roadblocks in the center of the country and on the island. of Crete.

Farmers' demands include the renegotiation of the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), state subsidies for animal feed and other products, as well as compensation that fully covers damage caused to their crops by a series of natural disasters.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said today that the government is open to dialogue, but only if lockdowns are lifted.

“No one can blackmail society or disrupt the social and economic life of the country, no matter how fair their demands are,” he declared.

Last week, the prime minister announced an increase from the current 2,000 euros to a maximum of 10,000 euros in aid to each producer in the central region of Greece, where serious flooding occurred in September last year.

The government also announced that it will reimburse this year, as it did in 2023, the value of a tax on diesel to around 300,000 farmers.

However, farmers' associations have described these measures as insufficient and are calling for tax-free fuel, as well as demanding that the government now pays all compensation.

Farmers say they are determined to continue and even intensify mobilizations if their demands are not met.

On Tuesday, more than 70 agricultural associations from across the country decided to call for a large demonstration in Athens next week.