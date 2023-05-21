Greek elections | According to door-to-door polls, the party of the sitting prime minister is leading the parliamentary elections in Greece

Prime Minister Mitsotákis was again challenged by Aléxis Tsípras of the leftist Syriza.

In Greece of a sitting Conservative Prime Minister Kyriákos Mitsotákis According to door-to-door polls, the New Democracy party is in the lead in the country’s parliamentary elections.

However, no party is expected to get an absolute majority in the Greek parliament.

The New Democracy party is predicted to win with 36–40 percent of the vote. Mitsotákis a left-wing challenger by Aléxis Tsípras represented by the Syriza party is expected to collect 25–29 percent of the votes.

If the result is confirmed, Mitsotákis will either have to start strict negotiations with his rivals to get a coalition government together, or the country could end up with re-elections, which would probably be held in July.

There are almost 10 million eligible voters in the elections, of which 440,000 can now vote for the first time.

In the Greek elections, this year too, those who turned 17 were allowed to vote, i.e. the youngest of the voting age are 16. That’s why both Mitsotákis and Tsípras have tried to win young people to their side in their campaigning. Young voters are especially worried about high unemployment rates.

Mitsotákis, 55, headed into the election as the early favorite, as the Greek economy is currently quite stable. He has campaigned especially on the economic growth of Greece and the return of tourism after the pandemic years.

He has promised that financial stability will continue if he is elected.

“Today we are voting for our future, for having more and better jobs, more efficient health care and a stronger country with an important role in Europe and secure borders,” Mitsotákis said after voting.

The challenger Tsípras, on the other hand, urged the people to elect “a just government to enable a better future”.

In 2019, Tsípras, 48, who served as prime minister, lost the election to Mitsotákis, when the then-in-power Syriza’s promises to cut Greece’s debts quickly collided with reality amid the EU’s debt discipline demands.

Now Tsípras has campaigned with the message that Greece’s economic growth has not benefited ordinary citizens. Many wage earners have had difficulty making ends meet amid the rising cost of living.

Sitting Prime Minister Mitsotákis’s popularity has been weakened by the disastrous train accident in February and the rising prices due to inflation.

57 people died in the worst railway accident in Greek history. On Tuesday, relatives of the victims of the train accident announced that they have sued Prime Minister Mitsotakis and other Greek authorities and ministers over the train accident.

The station manager who directed the trains onto the same track is in custody. He is suspected of causing death and causing public danger, among other things. The station master can even get a life sentence.

The investigation of the train accident has revealed serious deficiencies in rail traffic safety. According to the investigation, for example, many recently hired station managers have not completed the basic safety training required for the position.

Researchers have pointed the finger of blame at the state-owned company Hellenic Railways, which owns the country’s railway network. According to them, the company had insufficiently trained critical personnel.