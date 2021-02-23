Five serious side effects after coronavirus vaccination were noted by Greek doctors. This was announced during a briefing on February 23 by the chairman of the National Vaccination Committee, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics Maria Theodoridou. She did not specify which drugs caused side effects: in Greece, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are used.

Side effects are associated with an anaphylactic reaction, Theodoridou said. They were effectively cured. There is another case in which there are no final documentary conclusions about its connection with vaccination, the doctor said.

Vaccination did not reveal any serious side effects.

As the general secretary of primary health care of the country, Marios Themistokleous, added, the pace of vaccination is accelerating, reports “RIA News“. Greece ranks fourth in terms of daily vaccinations in recent weeks when compared to other EU countries.

As of Monday, 730.4 thousand vaccinations have been made in Greece, 720 thousand appointments have already been made in March.

“On Monday we received 112,000 doses from Pfizer, and last week we received 24,000 doses from Moderna and 90,000 doses from AstraZeneca,” he said. Greece will receive over 1.5 million vaccinations by March.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was vaccinated against COVID-19 at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens in December 2020. The vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the European Union began on December 27.