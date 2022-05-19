In the Netherlands, Vangelis, real name Evangelos Odysseas Papathanasiou, is still in the top 5 of longest recorded number 1 hits in the Top 40. His single Conquest of paradise was barely noticed in 1992 as the title song of the flopped film 1492: Conquest of paradise† Two years later, the song became popular in Germany when boxer Henry Maske used the song as an accompaniment to the ring before an important fight. The hype surrounding the song reached the Netherlands in 1995, after which Conquest of paradise was at the top of the Top 40 for 10 weeks in the summer of that year.
Vangelis never took formal music training, although according to him this was mainly a blessing. He fled Greece in his mid-twenties, after the coup by the military junta. In his exile Paris, he developed his own style and sound, mainly thanks to electronic synthesizers.
Vangelis also achieved successes with yessinger Jon Anderson, with whom he formed the duo Jon & Vangelis in the early 1980s. I hear you now and I’ll find my way home were hits by this pair, who also signed for the single state of independence† With that song, Donna Summer later had even more success.
In 2002, Vangelis reached arguably his biggest audience ever, composing the theme music for the FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea.
It was not disclosed what caused Vangelis to die on Tuesday.
#Greek #composer #Vangelis #Chariots #fire #passed
Leave a Reply