In the Netherlands, Vangelis, real name Evangelos Odysseas Papathanasiou, is still in the top 5 of longest recorded number 1 hits in the Top 40. His single Conquest of paradise was barely noticed in 1992 as the title song of the flopped film 1492: Conquest of paradise† Two years later, the song became popular in Germany when boxer Henry Maske used the song as an accompaniment to the ring before an important fight. The hype surrounding the song reached the Netherlands in 1995, after which Conquest of paradise was at the top of the Top 40 for 10 weeks in the summer of that year.

Vangelis never took formal music training, although according to him this was mainly a blessing. He fled Greece in his mid-twenties, after the coup by the military junta. In his exile Paris, he developed his own style and sound, mainly thanks to electronic synthesizers.