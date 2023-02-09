Greek companies did not report a desire to stop buying Russian gas, but, on the contrary, expressed a desire to start buying liquefied natural gas from the Russian Federation. Andrey Maslov, Russian Ambassador to Athens, spoke about this on February 9 during a conversation with “RIA News”.

According to him, it is difficult to imagine at what point the Greek authorities will be able to completely abandon Russian gas.

“Publicly, the Greek leadership is in favor of a complete rejection of Russian gas, but when Greece will have such an opportunity, it is difficult to say,” he said.

As Maslov recalled, Gazprom Export has long-term contracts with three Greek operators for the supply of gas. He added that the parties fully fulfill their obligations.

“We have not received any signals that local structures intend to terminate these agreements ahead of schedule. On the contrary, last year Athens, in addition to the pipeline gas supplied under existing contracts, also imported Russian LNG,” the diplomat noted.

According to the ambassador, at the moment there are plans under which they intend to make a certain energy hub from Greece, through which the “correct” gas will be transited to the countries of the Balkans and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, but the real timeframe for the implementation of this project Not yet. Maslov also noted that the development of local Greek gas fields is in its infancy.

Earlier, on December 9, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece, which is actively developing in places where gas accumulates, can help ensure that Europe ceases to depend on foreign resources. According to the Greek leader, Athens, together with Cyprus, are actively developing in the Eastern Mediterranean basin, which could help Europe with its own natural gas.

Prior to this, on November 24, the Financial Times, citing analysts, wrote that the energy crisis that arose in Europe would last for years if the region does not reduce demand and establish new gas supply channels. It was noted that spending hundreds of billions of euros to fill gas storage facilities this winter and support households and businesses will not help reduce the burden on European budgets next year.

European countries are faced with an unprecedented increase in gas and electricity prices due to the policy of reducing energy imports from Russia, which was taken by Western countries as a measure of pressure on the Russian Federation after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass.