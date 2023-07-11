admin3i

admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/

07/10/2023 – 21:33

Share



Investigation points to errors by authorities, omissions and inconsistencies in official reports about an accident involving a boat carrying about 750 people, of which just over a hundred survived. , one of the deadliest in recent years, may have been caused by attempts by the Greek coastguard to tow the vessel carrying around 750 people to Italy.

The conclusion is part of an investigation conducted by the British newspaper The Guardian, the German broadcasters ARD, NDR and Funk, and the Greek investigative journalism agency Solomon in partnership with Forensis, a research agency based in Berlin that investigates human rights violations.

Suspicion against the Greek coast guard was raised by survivors of the sinking in testimonies, and reinforced by official sources heard on condition of anonymity, as well as by crossing information from logbooks, data from air and sea routes, satellite images and videos. .

The information contradicts the official reports – the Greek authorities deny that they tried to tow the boat and claim that they tried to provide help, but were dismissed by the victims themselves.

The agents would also have failed to mobilize nearby own vessels and would not have reacted to three offers of help from Frontex, the European coast guard and border control, although the boat crammed with migrants was adrift after a possible engine failure.

Discrepancies between the statements taken by the coast guard and the Greek prosecutor also suggest that the survivors’ accounts may have been adulterated by the agents.

Boat would have sunk minutes after being towed

One of the survivors reported hearing passengers screaming over a rope that had been tied by the “Greek army”. The vessel would then have been towed for ten minutes shortly before listing and sinking. Only 104 people survived. There are reports of cell phones confiscated by the authorities.

“My feeling is that they tried to push us out of Greek waters in order to evade responsibility,” one survivor told the Guardian.

Still according to survivors, the Greek coastguard would have justified the maneuver under the allegation that they would be taken to the Italian authorities, who were waiting for them – it is not clear if the testimonies actually proceed and, if so, if the coastguard would be telling the truth. .

The exact circumstances of the sinking cannot be conclusively demonstrated because image and video evidence is lacking. The cameras on the coast guard vessel – a vessel 90% funded by the European Union and used in cooperation with Frontex – did not record the agents’ action. Officially, they claim that they were focused on the rescue operation – a source within the agency heard by the Guardian, however, claims that the cameras do not require constant manual operation and exist precisely to record this type of incident.

The European Union demanded a “transparent” investigation of the case. Frontex is also pressing for answers, and questioned the Greek authorities about the existence of the already well-documented pushbacks, as illegal operations are called to repel migrants trying to reach Europe. The deadline given by the European agency expired on Monday night (07/10). To the press, the coast guard did not comment on the case claiming that the investigation is under secrecy.

Greece is overworked and accusation is unfair, prime minister reacts

Elected less than a month ago, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this Monday that the migration crisis is a European problem and that his country cannot be accused of not providing help.

According to United Nations data, the number of victims on the Mediterranean crossing since 2014 exceeds 27,000; In the first half of this year alone, 1,874 have died or disappeared on what is one of the main migratory routes for people coming from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

“It is very unfair that countries like Greece are burdened with the task of managing this problem or accused of not saving people at sea when in fact this is what our coastguards do every day,” said Mitsotakis. “We should only be blaming the traffickers and facilitators. They are the ones who, at the end of the day, are responsible for any tragedy that occurs in the Mediterranean.”

On Sunday, the Greek coastguard announced the rescue of around 120 migrants. Everyone would be fine and would be temporarily housed in a school in the port of Neapoli Voion.

On Monday, Spanish authorities reported having rescued another 86 shipwrecked people near the Canary Islands after a group announced the disappearance of three boats with 300 crew members from Senegal.

ra (ots, dpa, Reuters)























