Greek coast guard rescues 27 migrants on the island of Lesbos

Greek authorities said today, Tuesday, that the coast guard has recovered the body of a man and rescued 27 people on a rocky beach on the island of Lesbos after they arrived on a boat from Turkey, apparently.

“We saved 11 men, 15 women and one child. Everyone is in good health,” a Coast Guard official said, adding that the migrants appeared to be from Somalia.

Greece topped a migrant crisis in 2015 and 2016 when hundreds of thousands of people used Lesbos, a few kilometers off the coast of Turkey, and nearby islands in the northern Aegean as a major entry gateway to Europe.

The flow of refugees and migrants to Greece decreased by 80 percent last year compared to 2019. But more than 15,000 arrived by sea and land, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Even in winter, some people still try to take the sea route using boats from Turkey on risky voyages.