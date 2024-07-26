Paris (AFP)

The first boat carrying the Greek delegation crossed the Austerlitz Bridge in Paris, launching the delegations’ procession on the Seine River, at the start of the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday in Paris.

At around 7:40 p.m. local time, a wall of rushing water opened under the bridge, allowing the Greek expedition boat to pass, as tradition dictates since Greece is considered the birthplace of the modern Olympic movement, the first of 85 boats that must carry 6,800 athletes to the Trocadero.