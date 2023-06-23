Friday, June 23, 2023
Greek boat accident | About 280 Pakistani families fear that a relative has died in a migrant boat accident

June 23, 2023
in World Europe
Greek boat accident | About 280 Pakistani families fear that a relative has died in a migrant boat accident

Foreign countries|Greek boat accident

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah estimated that there were about 350 Pakistanis in the boat, of which twelve were saved.

in Pakistan more than 280 families fear loved ones have died in a migrant boat accident in Greece last week.

The government of Pakistan announced this on Friday. According to it, it was one of the biggest man-made disasters to hit Pakistan.

A total of 82 people were confirmed dead after the boat sank in the Ionian Sea, but it is estimated that there were even hundreds of people on board.

of Pakistan Minister of the Interior Rana Sanaullah told parliament that so far 281 Pakistani families have reported that their children may be among the victims. He estimated that there were about 350 Pakistanis on the boat, twelve of whom were saved.

On Tuesday, nine Egyptian men were charged with, among other things, people smuggling, manslaughter and establishing a criminal organization. They face up to life imprisonment.

