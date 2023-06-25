The hit of the summer is yet to come: TXT and the Jonas Brothers will release the single “Do it like that”

“Suddenly she becomes half a diva”, Pepe Aguilar highlights Angela’s triumph on her first solo tour

“You’re going to bite your tongue”, Andrés García’s widow makes strong statements about the actor’s children

BTS’s Halsey and Suga strong contenders for a Grammy Award with “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)”

After surprising fans with the presentation of his powerful alter ego Yelianaand release the first chapter of his long-awaited album of the same name, the Colombian singer Greeicy returns with chapter two, consisting of two fabulous songs, “I try for you” and “Chemistry”. It should be remembered that chapter one was uncovered with the theme “Que me quiera-lokita”.

“I try for you” and “Chemistry” capture the sensuality that only women can conveyand from Yeliana’s perspective, they talk about the complex feelings they can encounter, while in the midst of lust and passion.

The official music video, once again shot under the direction of Paloma, is a mix of fantasy and reality, following a driven Yeliana as she struggles to make her dreams come true. Pregnant and spunky, she imagines herself as the star of a music video, fully owning her innate and incomparable power as a woman, as she wears a particular outfit in which she shows off her baby bump. she.

CDMX LGBT march shows its support for Wendy Guevara from LCDLF, a reality show on Televisa

Hollywood: Jim Caviezel, actor of the Passion of the Christ, exhibits “world’s largest” pedophile ring

Reality, however, reminds her that she is still at the beginning of her story, and instead finds herself in an audition. With a cliffhanger ending, this video will leave fans interested and wanting to know what happens next in Yeliana’s soulful journey.

When Greeicy unexpectedly became Kai’s motherwho is now one year old, the award-winning artist began to see the world in a whole new way. He was inspired by all the incredible strength and wisdom he saw in the women he met and created Yeliana, a single mother who epitomizes the extraordinary courage, compassion, and love that women demonstrate every daythose who strive to be good mothers, while pursuing their biggest dreams and facing life’s most difficult challenges.

Greeicy embodies her alter ego with all the grace, elegance, and compassion that has come to define her artistic career. yeliana is every woman and every mother, and through her voice, greeicy she is meant to remind her fans that women are incredibly resilient, extraordinarily capable, and innately valuable, and that they are not alone in what they feel and go through.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp

#Greeicy #alter #ego #Yeliana #unveils #chapter #longawaited #album