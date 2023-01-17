The child noisily guzzled the last gulp of juice, dumped the cup with straw on a table and ran off. He was ugly, with small eyes and a big, greedy mouth. That the frail woman looked at the child with such endearment could only mean that she was his mother.

The contrast between the elegant appearance of the adult and the disfigured larval form reminded me of lacewings. Gold eyes, for example. gold eyes, Chrysoperla carnea slare quite common and can be recognized by their long, filiform antennae, shiny eyes and large wings that cover the slender, bright green body like a roof.

Overwinter sheltered

At least, in the summer they have that color. This way they blend in well with the fresh green tones in the vegetation. During the fall they would really stand out and soon end up as a snack, so then they turn into yellowish-brown animals. With the large wings they like to flutter into houses, where they spend the winter in unheated sheltered areas.

In the spring, the insects crawl out and take on their green color again. And they will sing. Both male and female goldeyes produce sound by vibrating their abdomen. That abdomen does not touch the leaf they are sitting on, but it does make it vibrate, creating a courtship song that conspecifics recognize. It turns out that several clearly different songs are produced, which indicates that the one species is secretly several, very similar species. That’s also true that’sl‘ after the scientific name indicates: it stands for ‘sense lato‘ and means ‘in a broad sense’. Inside the Chrysoperla carnea¬complex, there are several species. Indeed, a complex story.

The result of the song: partners find each other and mate, after which the female goldeye lays eggs

The result of the song is simpler: partners find each other and mate, after which the female goldeye lays eggs. She does this in the vicinity of juicy prey such as aphids. Because they are often well protected by ants, the eggs are placed on long, thin stalks so that they are not too easy to find. But in this way they are mainly protected against the lacewing larvae that hatch first and go hungry for food. Because they are hungry.

Voracious monsters

Lacewing larvae are voracious little monsters. They are greedy enough to gobble up anything remotely edible, even if it involves cannibalism. But usually the food, as mentioned, consists of aphids. At the front of the head of such a larva are two large, sickle-shaped projections. Those are jaws. They are hollow and can be stuck in an aphid or even a large caterpillar, after which the victim is sucked dry. So the jaws are a kind of crooked, built-in straws. This makes them very popular among gardeners and arable farmers, who like to use these critters as biological crop protectors.

A lacewing female can lay hundreds of eggs in her lifetime. Every night she places a few on a stalk. She won’t stick around to see them come out, so she won’t watch with endearment as her golden-eyed apple makes a gardener happy. Or sucks a little brother dry.