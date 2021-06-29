Some days ago, Spiders they announced that Greedfall It would be available tomorrow for next-generation consoles. Those who have the original game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can make the free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. However, the big difference is in PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

Greedfall came in January of this year to PS Plus, but it has been available since September 2019. In 2020 its next-gen version was announced, which as I mentioned before, will be a free update. Unless you have redeemed the title via PS Plus.

Its developers confirmed that it will not be possible to receive the free update if you have it for PS Plus, however, those who have it via Game pass they will receive this upgrade at no cost. The reason is probably because Greedfall could disappear at some point in Game Pass, but it’s still a bit unfair considering the circumstances.

Let us remember that this same happened with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which did not receive a free update if you had gotten it for PS Plus.

Via: Twitter