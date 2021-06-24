Spiders Studio and Focus Home Interactive have announced that the version will be available from 30 June 2021 Gold Edition of GreedFall, the acclaimed fantasy action RPG released in 2019. In addition, one will be available version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with free upgrade for anyone with the PS4 or Xbox One version. There will also be aexpansion called The De Vespe Conspiracy. Let’s see all the details.

First of all, it was explained that GreedFall Gold Edition will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. This edition will include The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion set in the uncharted lands of Teer Fradee, with new enemies and new equipment. The physical version of the Gold Edition will also include 3 lithographs, a double poster and a set of stickers.

Greedfall Gold Edition: the contents

The description of theexpansion of GreedFall reads: “Navigate a web of lies, manipulations and secrets as you uncover a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an unexplored region of the island, fight strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment and face a new one. evil enemy faction. ”

The PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of GreedFall, which as mentioned will also be available in the form of a free update, will offer a UHD resolution that reaches native 4K, faster loading and improved performance. PS4 and Xbox One saves will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, respectively.

You can read our Greedfall review here.

We also remind you of the latest news on Steelrising: testing phase coming for the game from the creators of Greedfall.