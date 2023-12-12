The Game Awards have come and gone, bringing with them many interesting announcements. Obviously many games didn't find space during the three-hour show and some players are still waiting. For example, Spiders fans didn't get any kind of details about the expected GreedFall 2: The Dying World. Luckily, however, we will be able to find out something soon.
Via when we can expect more information/publication date announcements? We were hoping to find out something at the TGA, but unfortunately nothing.”
Spiders response was vague but promise: “We recommend waiting i first two months of 2024.” It is unclear whether the team intends generic news or, as requested by the fan, will reveal the release date of the game. In any case, we just have to wait.
GreedFall 2: The Dying World, what we know
GreedFall 2: The Dying World was revealed, as mentioned, in 2022, with a release period set for 2024. The platforms on which it will be published are PC and “console”, not better specified, but we can take it for granted that it will arrive at least on PS5 and Xbox Series
Spiders hasn't shown much beyond the trailer you can see here, but we know that GreedFall 2: The Dying World will be a prequel to the first installment. We will be a native of the island at the center of the previous game, Teer Fradee, who was kidnapped and taken to the continent of Guacane. We will be able to use cunning, diplomacy and brute force, along with new allies, to return to freedom. It will once again be an action RPG focused on narrative and choices. As for the combat system, it will have a more “tactical” approach.
