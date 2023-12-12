The Game Awards have come and gone, bringing with them many interesting announcements. Obviously many games didn't find space during the three-hour show and some players are still waiting. For example, Spiders fans didn't get any kind of details about the expected GreedFall 2: The Dying World. Luckily, however, we will be able to find out something soon.

Via when we can expect more information/publication date announcements? We were hoping to find out something at the TGA, but unfortunately nothing.”

Spiders response was vague but promise: “We recommend waiting i first two months of 2024.” It is unclear whether the team intends generic news or, as requested by the fan, will reveal the release date of the game. In any case, we just have to wait.