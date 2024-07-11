Nacon and the developers of Spiders have announced the GreedFall 2: The Dying World release date in early access. It will be available on Steam starting from September 24thwith the full game releasing simultaneously on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the coming months.

To be precise, the previously indicated summer release window was missed by just a few days, a sign that the developers felt it was necessary to take some additional time to guarantee players a build that was as stable and enjoyable as possible. It’s a shame that on this occasion there was no detailed talk about the contents that will be available at the beginning of early access, with further information that will surely arrive in the coming weeks. On the other hand, a new trailer was published, which you can find in the player below.