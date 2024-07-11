Nacon and the developers of Spiders have announced the GreedFall 2: The Dying World release date in early access. It will be available on Steam starting from September 24thwith the full game releasing simultaneously on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the coming months.
To be precise, the previously indicated summer release window was missed by just a few days, a sign that the developers felt it was necessary to take some additional time to guarantee players a build that was as stable and enjoyable as possible. It’s a shame that on this occasion there was no detailed talk about the contents that will be available at the beginning of early access, with further information that will surely arrive in the coming weeks. On the other hand, a new trailer was published, which you can find in the player below.
What is GreedFall 2?
GreedFall 2: The Dying World is a action RPG set in a world at war, plagued by the plague of Malichor and the political intrigues of various factions. Our task is to gain freedom by fighting, through diplomacy or using intelligence to overcome obstacles, with our actions and decisions that will clearly have an impact on the evolution of the plot and the game world.
The game is set three years before the events of the previous chapter in the series (here is our review) and players will play as a native of Teer Fradee, enslaved and forcibly taken to the continent of Gacane by the colonizers who captured him along with the allies who will join our cause during the course of the adventure. As for the combat system, it was previously confirmed that it will have a more “tactical” approach than its predecessor.
