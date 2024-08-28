Greedfall 2: The Dying World developers have announced a strike after about half of the employees signed a letter addressed to the management in which they complained that they were mistreated and underpaid. The message talks about “problems known for several yearswhich have been greatly amplified in the last year with the arrival of the company’s current president: instability, refusal to anticipate problems and guarantee working conditions.” And then again: “global mismanagement, turnover and recruitment problemsunacceptable delays in achieving gender equality, lack of transparency, denial of problems, refusal to recognize workers’ representation and blocking of any negotiations.”

Problems ahead for Greedfall 2’s launch? We know that GreedFall 2: The Dying World has a Steam Early Access release date, but given the latest developments there is a real possibility that the game’s launch is postponed. Some of the characters in Greedfall 2: The Dying World This project was defined as particularly complicated in the letter from the employees, who spoke of “a widespread anxiety and a loss of interest” towards the game, which also translates into the fear of releasing a product that falls short of expectationswhich could push many to leave. “The management gives the impression of want to treat us like slaves in the hold of a ship, rowing along without ever knowing the course or destination of their journey,” the message continues. “Spiders feels like a ship sailing with no one at the helm.” Going back to Greedfall 2: The Dying World, the letter explains that “Early Access launch is a problemas evidenced by the numerous delays it has suffered, and the full release of the game less than a year away seems difficult to achieve, given that there is still a lot to do.” As of now, the development team has expressed their intention to to strike during the next week.

Spiders management’s response Spiders responded with a official communication to the accusations made by the union. Below you can see the full statement: “The Video Game Workers Union (Syndicat des Travailleurs (ses) du Jeu Vidéo) has publicly released allegations regarding the working environment at Spiders. The false and even defamatory accusations moved by STJV in no way reflect the reality of the daily working life of the company’s employees and are an attack on the reputation of the studio, whose teams are fully mobilized to produce quality games and enthusiastically ensure the publication of GreedFall 2 in Early Access.” “The Spiders management team is engaged in a open and constructive dialogue. After failed attempts in recent days to meet with a delegation of employees, he proposed a meeting again by the end of the week.” “Spiders Employees They are the heart of the studio and we are determined to maintain an inclusive and stimulating work environment, where every talent can flourish and that we can all be proud of.”



