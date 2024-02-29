The footage also reveals that GreedFall 2: The Dying World will be available in Early Access on Steam during the course of summer 2024 . PS5 and Xbox Series

GreedFall 2: The Dying World opened the Nacon Connect 2024 aired tonight, where for the occasion we saw a new cinematic trailer of the Spiders action RPG.

What we know about GreedFall 2

GreedFall 2: The Dying World is a action RPG set three years before the events of the previous chapter of the series. This time the players will play as a native of Teer Fradee enslaved and forcibly brought to the continent of Gacane by the colonizers who captured him together with the allies who will join our cause during the course of the adventure.

In a world at war, afflicted by the plague of Malichor and the political intrigues of various factions, our task is to obtain freedom by fighting, through diplomacy or by using intelligence to overcome obstacles, with our actions which will clearly have a burden on the evolution of the plot and the game world. As for the combat system, it was previously confirmed that it will have a more “tactical” approach than its predecessor.