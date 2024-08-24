In fact, the team had wanted to follow this path for years, but the publisher – Nacon – did not seem convinced. The success of Baldur’s Gate 3, however, made the company change its mind and decide to give it a try. Let’s remember that Baldurs Gate 3 It spent years in Early Access and during that time it engaged regularly with fans to help transform the game into the RPG everyone loves.

The greedfall 2 role playing game will be released soon – as reconfirmed during Gamescom -, but not in full version. For the first time for Spiders, the development team has opted for distribution via Early Access . How did they arrive at these choices?

Words from the CEO of the Greedfall 2 team

“Was [Baldur’s Gate 3] which allowed us to convince Nacon to do early access for Greedfall 2”, said the Spiders CEO Jehanne Rousseau to GamesRadar+ during an interview at Gamescom. “I’ve been asking for years to do early access for our game, and they were like, ‘No, RPGs never work, it’s not going to work.’ And since Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve been able to say, ‘Look, it works, let us do it.'”

“It’s so interesting to be able to have a conversation with players about how to improve the game,” Rousseau continued, “to make sure that all the options they need to improve their experience are within the game. That’s exactly what I wanted to have. I want to be able to working with the community. And every game we were developing was super frustrating, because you would release a game, you would get positive feedback, but every time there was feedback from the players, [e noi dicevamo] ‘they’re right, we should have done it this way'”.

