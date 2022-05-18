Surprisingly, Nacon and the developer Spiders they announced GreedFall 2. The game is aiming for a 2024 launch on PC and consoles.

Jehanne Rousseau, founder and director of the Spiders development studio, said: “While we were working on Steelrising, our love for the GreedFall universe never waned, so we’re excited to be back. In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its largest and most diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions and I hope they will experience unforgettable adventures“.

According to reports, GreedFall 2 will be a prequel set three years before the events of the original. Players will take on the role of a native of Teer Fradee uprooted from the island and forcibly brought to the continent of Gacane, when the old world is ravaged by wars and the plague of Malichor. The main character will have to use diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as the help of allies, to end a man’s mania for conquest and regain his freedom.

For now these are all the shared details: we just have to wait for more information from Spiders who are currently working on Steelrising.

Source: Nacon