Greedfall 2 developer Spiders says it has heard your early access feedback and is addressing “two important subjects”: “combat and character customization.”

Addressing players on Steamthe Greedfall team said the early access launch earlier this week had been “exciting”, but acknowledged improvements were needed, including improving the drop rate, adjusting AI behaviors, and making dialogue scenes “less blurry.”

An overview of the early access release of GreedFall 2.Watch on YouTube

After thanking players for taking the time to get in touch, Spiders said it had reviewed their feedback and questions, some of which will be addressed in an upcoming patch.

“We read all your feedback and questions, so we wanted to take the time to go over them with you and tell you what our team is currently working on for the next patch, as well as give you a rundown on two important subjects: combat and character customization,” the team said.

“With your feedback, we noted some bugs that we aim to fix soon with a small patch that should also include improvements such as: increasing certain drop rate, decreasing the DOF (depth of field) during dialogue scenes to make it less blurry, making the feedback of targeting an ally’s portrait more visible, and adjusting the AI ​​behavior so that you don’t have to spend too much time micromanaging your companions when you don’t want to – making your experience in combat easier.”

The Steam blog also delves into combat, “an aspect of Early Access that [Spiders is] particularly interested in”.

“With the introduction of the new tactical pause system, your feedback is and will be crucial for us to ensure that the new system is fun for everyone,” the statement adds, confirming that auto attacks and picking, in particular, will be improved.

“We are aware that some elements are still a work in progress and need improvement, and that some bugs can hinder your experience for the moment. We noted your feedback on that subject, and we aim to improve it in future updates throughout Early Access. “

Character creation is also “another element of the game which is still in development.”

“I worry about GreedFall 2,” Bertie wrote in his fantastic feature, GreedFall 2 mystifies me: it’s currently a step backwards for the series.

“I’ve been playing the early access build that’s just released on Steam and it’s not great, and it confuses me, because the original game from 2019 managed to do the almost impossible: it broke into a busy RPG market and made a success of itself, despite being janky and having some problematic New World colonization themes.

“But the sequel takes all of that good work and seems to step backwards from it. It’s a less enjoyable game to play, it’s less distinct, and the ways it has tried to evolve the series have worsened it.”