Blessing of gay couples in Church and praise of theft, Pope Francis and the “new interpretation” of the commandments

With the authorization to bless the gay couplesthat is, the improper use of the bottom between people of the same sex, Pope francesco has effectively abolished the sixth commandment. Not satisfied with having cleared the itching from the waist down, he thought of also authorizing the cravings of the upper limbs. In recent days the Pontiff he actually said: “Even thieves often help us not to be stingy. Their behavior is reprehensible, but it can also represent a healthy warning against avarice”. Translated, the new representative of the Nouvelle Théologie of the Church 3.0 has even scrapped the ninth commandment and has subtly made it clear that desiring other people's stuff is something good and right.

The estimates of Vatican wealth (which are easily found online) say that although the Vatican's most valuable assets are invaluable, such as the great artistic treasures found in museums, or the thousands of properties scattered around the world, the Holy See owns approximately 920 million in stocks/bonds and that its gold reserves, placed in the United States Federal Reserve, amount to 60 million dollars. With Bergoglio's wink, fans and admirers of Arsenio Lupine and Robin Hood will finally be able to emulate their favorites.

Simple acquisitions, which if realized in the homes and vaults of the ministers of God, will act as a containment of the avarice and stinginess of the Vatican City whose access is strictly forbidden to the poor, the homeless and the clandestine brothers so loved (in words) by wordy benefactor Pope francesco.

