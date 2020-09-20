A shaky video recorded with a cell phone shows five uniformed men following a woman on a tarred road. The woman is naked. When the soldiers caught up with them, one of their pursuers hit them with a wooden stick.

Twelve blows, on the legs, on the back, in the face. The woman screams, tries to run, stumbles, one of the uniformed men shoots her chest with his Kalashnikov, she stumbles, more shots follow. The woman no longer moves.

But even now the shots continue. The uniformed men empty their magazines into the bodies of the dead. The filming soldier quickly takes a selfie of himself with the victory sign. He smiles.

The video was recorded in the north of Mozambique, near the village of Awassi, which is considered strategically important in the fight of the Mozambique army against Islamist rebels. The scraps of conversation between the uniformed men indicate that they consider the woman to be a sympathizer of the rebels.

The army leadership is appalled by the video broadcast on the Internet. However, there is no evidence that they were actually soldiers. The rebels also used Mozambican uniforms to confuse their opponents. An investigation is announced.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Serious human rights violations

Amnesty International reported serious human rights violations by the army earlier this year. The organization has videos that show the attempted beheading, torture and execution of alleged fighters of the Islamist group Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jamo. Mozambique’s security forces “apparently don’t see their opponents as human beings,” says Pierd Pigou of the International Crisis Group. As a result, nobody has been punished yet.

The conflict began in Cabo Delgado province three years ago. The troops of the army and the special police do not succeed in getting the insurgents under control, who call themselves “Al Shabab” (Arabic: the boys), as in Somalia.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

At the beginning of August, the “boys” succeeded in taking the port town of Mocimboa da Praia a second time. From there the preparations for the exploitation of one of the largest gas fields on the continent off the coast of the Indian Ocean are supplied. International oil multinationals such as ExxonMobil and Total will invest more than 50 billion US dollars there, currently Africa’s largest economic project.

The uprising of “Al Shabab” is a consequence of the plan. The predominantly Muslim population of Cabo Delgado sees itself being ripped off by the predominantly Christian government elite in the south. The north of Mozambique has been the country’s backyard for decades. Illegal business was done here, drugs, weapons and wildlife were traded. The population of the province now finally wants to benefit from the raw material blessing off their coast – or else stop the project.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

“Al Shabab” had to leave the field after a few days when the port town was captured for the first time, this time she was able to hold Mocimboa da Praias. In the meantime, the “boys” use Mocimboa as a base for further terrain gains. With two speedboats left behind by the fleeing army, they are currently taking one island after the other.

Failure of the security forces

The embarrassing failure of the security forces already called the South African confederation SADC on the scene. For South Africa, Tanzania or Zimbabwe a failure of the project would be just as catastrophic as the establishment of an Islamic emirate in their backyard. “Al-Shabab” declared its loyalty to the terrorist organization “Islamic State” last year.

SADC members are still shying away from a military intervention in northern Mozambique. The government in Maputo has not yet submitted a schedule for such an operation, it is said from South Africa. In the times of Corona and the meltdown of its economy, nobody in South Africa feels like military action.

Meanwhile, the warning lights come on at ExxonMobil and Total. Suddenly it looks like the project might actually grind to a halt. That is why the multinationals want to take part in securing their gas field themselves. Private international security companies, formerly known as mercenaries, are already hoping for business.