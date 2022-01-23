Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “I am so grateful to those who have lent me money, that I have nothing to pay them with”… Suso.

Greed not only breaks the sack, it also brutalizes people.

The logical and innocent question that every baseball lover asks this Sunday:

Will commissioner Rob Manfred and player leader Tony Clark be clumsy enough to jeopardize workouts and the 2022 season?

After more than a month of lockout, they are still unable to sign an employment contract for two groups of billionaires.

Note: They haven’t talked since December 1.

Owners make more money than ever… Players make more money than ever… Manfred makes more money than all commissioners have ever made… Clark makes more money than all leading players have ever made.

Baseball has lost more than ever its popularity, its respect, its beauty, its quality, its future.

Tomorrow, Monday, the representatives of this industry, which moves more than 6 billion dollars every six months, are going to meet in Manhattan. They should come with their minds set on a solution, not creating more problems… But who knows?!

Manfred prefers to continue with his madness, as the designated hitter in the National League, and in both leagues, the three forced hitters per pitcher, robot umpires, the gift runner at second during all extra innings, increasing the distance between the box pitching and home-plate, plus video play reviews…and who knows!

Training camps are due to open in 20 days and the season is set to start on March 31. Will Manfred and Clark know this?… I ask, right?

On one side and the other, they speak only of millions of dollars. The owners want a salary cap, in order to save billions in fees; players require five years in the Major Leagues, instead of six, to declare themselves free agents, and thus be able to sign contracts worth hundreds of millions earlier; They ask that the minimum salary be raised from 572 thousand dollars a year to one million.

By the way, boys of 17 and 18 years receive bonuses of 7 and 8 million, just for signing.

ESPN pays $1 billion per season to broadcast the games, just like FOX pays $1.4 billion.

Manfred’s salary is 18 million a year, Clark’s 16.5 million.

Of course, I’m ready to weep mournfully.

