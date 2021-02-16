HNA Group headquarters in Beijing. Li He / VCG / Getty Images / getty

“There is no greater disaster than greed,” they say Lao-Tzu said. The Eastern sage, whose dubious existence dates back to the fourth century BC, could well have referred to HNA Group. This conglomerate, once one of the most prosperous in China, is now on the verge of bankruptcy, unable to face a debt of more than 700,000 million yuan (90,000 million euros) as a result of its ambitious global expansion during the past decade that led him to own significant percentages in giants such as Deutsche Bank or Hilton. An attack from which he withdrew with no more fruits than holes, which have revealed a plot of bad practices within the group.

The splendor of HNA belongs to another time. A brief period in which, since 2010, the large companies of the Asian giant ventured far from its borders willing to increase its financial reach, an offensive propelled by debt that would soon become suffocating. This is the case, for example, of Anbang, CEFC or Dalian Wanda. The latter would buy and then sell —among many other things— a part of Atlético de Madrid, as the patronymic that still accompanies the Metropolitan attests.

HNA also set foot in Spain, with a 26% stake in the NH hotel chain, which would later go to the Thai group Minor in exchange for 424 million euros. The list of international companies in which it landed includes famous names such as Radisson, Virgin Australia, TAP Air Portugal and Ingram Micro – the largest acquisition of an American technology company by a Chinese player. But with 2017 the withdrawal came.

The Chinese government, alarmed at the growing debt, forced to hit the brakes. In July of this year, HNA was ranked 170th on the Fortune list, which includes the 500 largest companies in the world, with revenues of 53,000 million dollars (44,000 million euros) and assets of 1.2 trillion yuan. (150,000 million euros) distributed in more than 2,300 companies. The conglomerate had peaked.

From then on, he began to pay for his miscalculations. According to the latest published financial report, which covered the first half of 2019, the group had incurred a debt of 706,000 million yuan (91,000 million euros), which raised its debt ratio to the worrying level of 72.06 %. Currently, HNA owes $ 27.5 billion (€ 23 billion) in outstanding bonds and another $ 20 billion (€ 16.7 billion) in loans, according to data compiled by analytics firm Dealogic. The situation could be even more dire, since it would have also resorted to other financial tools, such as the issuance of short-term obligations, which make it difficult to carry out a thorough evaluation of its accounts.

HNA’s creditors have already requested the opening of the bankruptcy, as acknowledged by the entity itself through a statement issued last week after receiving notification from a court in Hainan, the province in which it is based. According to Chinese regulation, every insolvent company has a period of up to nine months to reach an agreement with the plaintiffs. In the document, the group promised to follow the instructions of the authorities and advance in the restructuring of its debt to “protect the legal rights of its creditors” and “ensure the operation of its activity.”

The circumstances have also played against HNA. The conglomerate chose the worst moment to abandon the diversification that was the root of its problems and return to its roots. HNA’s seed is in Hainan Airlines, the fourth largest airline in Asia – the previous three are also Chinese – and owns 13 more. This industry, however, has been reduced to a minimum as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic and it is estimated that it will take years to recover previous levels.

The Hainan provincial government came to their aid in February last year, setting up a task force to ensure the survival of the firm. His first step was to discuss a debt restructuring plan, which could include payment in shares to creditors – the first of which is the state bank China Development Bank – as well as the intervention of new strategic investors. As it was leaked to local media, its purpose was to liquidate assets until achieving stable growth and meeting all its obligations within a period of between five and eight years.

This operation could mean that the main shareholders see their power reduced. According to data provided by HNA in July 2017, two charities share most of their titles. Hainan Cihang Charity Foundation, based in the United States, owns 29.5%; while a second similarly named foundation based in Hainan controls another 22.75%. The first individual shareholders are the group’s co-founders, the late Wang Jian – who passed away in 2018 as a result of an accident in France – and Chen Feng, with 14.98% each.

Intervention

The latter was the head of the company, but the intervention of the authorities has ended up bringing him down. Last week, HNA reported a renewal process at its top, through which Chen was removed from the party committee in the group, a body with powers equivalent to that of the board of directors. His replacement was Gu Gang, who leads the government task force, which has sparked the rumor that the Administration had taken control of the conglomerate. Shortly after his appointment, Gu sent a letter to the employees – accessed by Reuters – in which he stated that “only through bankruptcy and restructuring can we be reborn.”

Government oversight has also contributed to uncovering bad practices. Three units of HNA – Hainan Airlines Holding, HNA Infrastructure Investment Group and CCOOP – revealed last week that up to 61.5 billion yuan (7.9 billion euros) had been embezzled by their shareholders. The identities of the culprits have not yet been released, but authorities are expected to take legal action. When the scandal broke, the shares of the three companies fell almost 10% on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the maximum daily allowed. HNA faces an end as dramatic as its beginning was ambitious: the popular heritage, no matter how old, is usually not wrong.