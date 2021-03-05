Herasmo García Grau (28 years old), defender of the rights of Amazonian communities, was assassinated in Ucayali, Peru, last week after being kidnapped and tortured. He was not the only one in those days. Yenser Ríos Bonzano, another indigenous environmental leader from the embattled Kakataibo ethnic group, suffered a similar fate. They had in common having been working for the titling of their collective lands and defending them from illegal loggers, land trafficking and drug trafficking.

