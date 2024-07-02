Greece | You will soon be able to get to the Acropolis hill among only a few people if you pay 5,000 euros for it

Greece|Normally, a visit to the hill costs 20 euros or 30 euros with combination tickets.

In Greece The Acropolis of Athens has started offering private visits for 5,000 euros, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Private visits are organized outside normal opening hours, starting at seven in the morning or eight in the evening. Visits are available on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

At the same time, four groups with a maximum of five participants can visit the historical site.

According to AFP, you can visit the hill without a guide for a private visit from July 12, with a guide from August 2.

However, according to the Greek media, the first private visit to the Acropolis took place on Saturday, when a Russian couple visited the place with their private guide, reports AFP.

The private visits have received criticism from the Acropolis guards, whose representative says the guards have not received any information about the arrangements for the visits.

Greek the most popular attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Acropolis of Athens is a collection of historical ruins, buildings and artifacts. The most famous structure on the hill is the Parthenon temple, dedicated to the goddess Athena.

Last year, the Acropolis hill was visited by a record four million people, which is a 31 percent increase from the previous year. Up to 23,000 people per day may visit the place in the summer.

Last August to curb the number of visitors, Greece announced that it is experimenting with limiting the number of daily visitors to the region.

Acropolis hill in June was closed on a few days in the afternoons due to the heat wave.